The global packaged coconut milk market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the health-promoting benefits of coconut milk. Coconut milk helps in enhancing the immune system of the body and thereby, assists in preventing diseases. The lauric acid found in coconut milk is easily absorbed by the body and used for energy. In addition, this fatty acid helps in decreasing the cholesterol levels, improving blood pressure, and preventing heart attacks and strokes.

This market research report on the global packaged coconut milk market 2018-2022also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the new product launches as one of the key emerging trends in the global packaged coconut milk market:

Global packaged coconut milk market: New product launches

A factor that will help the market growth during the forecast period is the increase in the number of new product launches around the globe by various players. The players in the market have been offering new product ideas such as flavored coconut milk to remain competitive and to retain the consumer interest in the market. A major vendor is offering coconut milk variants such as evaporated coconut milk.

"The players in the market are formulating new products based on coconut milk to cater to the demands of the consumers. The players have launched ice creams, curd, yogurt, and various other products based on coconut milk to tap into the growing demand for such products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onnon-alcoholic beverages.

Global packaged coconut milk market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global packaged coconut milk market into the following products (conventional and organic) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The conventional segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 75% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global packaged coconut milk market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 39%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. The APAC region is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

