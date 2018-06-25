Technavio analysts forecast the global pigment additives market to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Development of innovative products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global pigment additives market 2018-2022. Pigments are crucial to printing inks, textile, paint and coatings, and plastics industries. Vendors offer new varieties of pigments to increase their market shares and stay ahead of the competition. BASF launched a series of organic pigments which are used by the food and toy industries. These pigments are halogen-free and offer excellent heat stability and color and are approved by regulatory bodies such as FDA and REACH.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global pigment additives market is the increasing demand for pigments from the paints and coatings industry:

Global pigment additives market: Increasing demand for pigments from the paints and coatings industry

Paints and coatings are chemicals that enhance the aesthetic value of substrates and offer various functional benefits such as conduction, reflection, anti-skid, insulation, and light absorption. They are used in many applications including buildings, cars, household appliances, airplanes, computers, ships, microchips, and printed circuit boards. Paints and coatings are an integral part of many end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on chemicals and materials, "Pigments help improve the opacity, texture, and pseudoplastic flow of paints and pigments. Pigments are soluble colorants, which are usually available in powder form. The increasing demand for paints and coatings will drive the use of pigment additives during the forecast period."

Global pigment additives market: Segmentation and analysis

This global pigment additives market research report provides market segmentation by application (inorganic pigments, organic pigments, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The inorganic pigments segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the organic pigments segment. The organic pigments segment is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for 41%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market share of APAC is projected to increase further over the forecast period while the other two regions will see a decrease in their market shares.

