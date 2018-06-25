Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - Cameron Watt, Director, President & CEO of Intouch Insight Inc., speaks on the company's leading AI customer management solutions.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/intouch-insight-ceo-clip-90sec/

Intouch Insight is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of June 25 - July 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Intouch Insight (TSXV: INX)

Intouch Insight offers customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. The Company recently added an artificial intelligence-powered CEM software to its product line to round out its complete portfolio of CEM solutions for its growing list of Fortune 500 clients.

www.intouchinsight.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com