United Franchise Group's Jon Smith Subs Preps for Entry into Australia

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New opportunities, new adventures, and new successes await in the land "Down Under," as Jon Smith Subs announced international expansion into the Australian market at the recent Sydney Trade Show. Jon Smith Subs is a fast-casual food concept that is part of the United Franchise Group's (UFG) affiliated companies and brands.

"This is a wonderfully exciting time and a great opportunity for the Jon Smith Subs franchise to grow internationally," said Ray Titus, CEO of United Franchise Group. "It's a natural fit for the brand to expand to Australia as UFG has a large presence with our corporate office located in Sydney. Like many of our other brands, Jon Smith Subs will be expanding into most of Australia's major markets including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Hobart and Darwin, among others."

The growth of the Jon Smith Subs franchise has been extraordinary in the U.S., with locations in South and Central Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California. In addition to expanding to Australia, the Jon Smith Subs international footprint is firmly underway with Master License Partner agreements in place for United Kingdom, Portugal, South Africa, and Colombia. Looking ahead, the brand expects to strategically target other international locations around the globe.

"The Jon Smith Subs franchise opportunity has a track record for success that's attractive to entrepreneurs," said Scott Stuck, president of Jon Smith Subs. "Our brand is known for delicious subs, made each day from high-quality ingredients, cooked fresh on the grill, and served with award-winning French fries." Among the fan favorites are the Plenti-Full Sub platters, individually wrapped as four- and six-inch subs and perfect for entertaining.

The announced total investment to open a location in Australia will range from $350,000 to $500,000, and in many cases financing is available.

"We look forward to sharing this American flavour with our Australian friends and we know that they will not be disappointed in our menu options," said Evan Foster, Director of Established Brands in UFG's Australia office. "United Franchise Group is dedicated to the success of each location and has the systems and people in place to provide world-class training, operations and marketing support."

Known for its marinated sirloin steak subs, other great options include marinated grilled chicken subs, specialties from the grill, giant deli subs, salads, numerous side options and a kids' menu that includes a combo meal with a choice of turkey, ham, meatball, cheeseburger or grilled cheese. For more information about Jon Smith Subs and available franchising opportunities, visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.au.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California-soon in international markets. Jon Smith Subs specialises in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognised brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

