The "Capacity management Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Capacity Management market accounted for $517.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,450.85 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors favoring the market growth are growing demand for efficient technologies in organizations, advancements in cloud-based solutions. Besides, increasing adoption in IT industry is also fuelling the market growth. However, less awareness of managing existing resources and inadequate capacity management are hampering the market growth.

On the basis of application, customer relationship management has witnessed the largest growth and maintains sovereignty among the other segments due to the growth in technological advancements and adapting to new internet services.

On-premises deployment type is expected to dominate the capacity management market by delivering a one time license fee with service agreement and offers data managing techniques with dedicated support staff.

