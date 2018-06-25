Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - Dr. Elliot Goldstein, President & CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences speaks on the company's developing treatments for Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of June 25 - July 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: (TSX: PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, in particular, Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

promisneurosciences.com

