The "Structural Core Materials Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Structural Core Materials market is expected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2017 to reach $3.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.4%.

Factors such as growing demand from wind energy industry, rising consumer disposable income of people and increasing usage of composites in the aerospace industries are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, huge capital investments and uncertainty in the renewal of production tax credit (PTC) are some factors hindering the growth of the market.

Based on Outer Skin Type, Glass fibers reinforced polymer composites has a significant growth in the market. GFRP is extensively used in wind turbine blades as it reduces the overall weight, thereby increasing its efficiency. GFRP is mainly used in combination with balsa and PVC foam. GFRP panels provide a strong scratch resistant surface, chemical resistance, durability, and are lightweight. It is preferred over other building materials as it saves maintenance cost and is cheaper than other outer skins.

Report Coverage

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Companies Mentioned

BASF

Evonik Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Diab Group

Schweiter Technologies

Euro-Composites

The Gill Corporation

Plascore

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Armacell International

Gurit Holding

Corelite

ACP Composites

Honeylite

