The "Aircraft engines Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Engine Market is accounted for $63.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $117.97 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing air traffic, growing demand for new aircrafts, rising demand for fuel-efficient and light weight engines, huge competition between airline companies, replacement of old engines with new ones, emergence of 3D printed engine components and emergence of aircraft manufacturers in developing regions. Furthermore, development of next-generation engines is major influencing factor. However high cost related with new technology and environmental hazards are restraining the market growth.

By product, turbofan segment is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period due to its significance in fuel efficiency and reliability and increasing demand for these engines by major airlines across the globe.

By application, commercial segment dominated the global market for aircraft engine and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increase in aircraft orders. Moreover, military applications are also expected to grow at a significant growth rate.

Companies Mentioned

CFM International SA

Engine Alliance LLC

General Electric Co.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

International Aero Engines AG

JSC Klimov

MTU Aero Engines AG

Pratt Whitney Division

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.

Safran SA

Textron, Inc.

The Boeing Company

United Technologies Corporation

Mahindra Aerospace

