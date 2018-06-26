

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release May figures for producer prices, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, producer prices climbed 0.9 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth 377.17 billion HKD and exports were at 330.22 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 46.95 billion HKD.



Singapore will see May data for industrial production; in April, output was up 0.2 percent on month and 9.1 percent on year.



