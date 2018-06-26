Sodexo Engage, specialists in employee and consumer engagement, today announces that it can offer its customers Google Pay, the digital wallet platform and online payment system which enables users to make payments with Android phones, tablets or watches.

The introduction of Google Pay will enable users of Sodexo's pre-paid Visa card, Spree, that use Android, to seamlessly tap and pay securely using their mobile devices in millions of places across the UK. The digital platform brings together everything customers need to be able to checkout in store and online in a way that keeps their information safe and secure. The launch comes just a few months after the introduction of Spree's own App.

Jamie Mackenzie, Director of Marketing at Sodexo Engage, commented: "The payments market is rapidly expanding and is transforming the industry, especially when we look at the rise of contactless cards, remote mobile payments and online payments. Working with Google Pay is really exciting for the business and as our work shows, we are committed to investing in the most up to date technology for our customers. At Sodexo, we are putting digital transformation at the forefront of everything we do as we want to continue to bring the best experiences to customers that will transform and improve how they use their pre-paid cards."

Google Pay is simple to set up, customers just need to download the Google Pay app from the Google Play Store. Users will continue to receive all the rewards and bene?ts offered by credit and debit cards.

To use Google Pay in a store, customers need to simply wake up their phone, hold it near a contactless terminal and the payment will be complete. Shortly after, customers will receive a notification to their phones with a receipt showing the transaction's details. To use Google Pay in an app, customers must first set up Google Pay with an eligible debit or credit card. They can then choose Google Pay when they are checking out and their payment and delivery information will be automatically included.

For the best cardholder experience, customers are encouraged to contact Sodexo Engage directly.

