Speedcast Media Network Uses Hybrid Platform to Broadcast Quality Video Content Anywhere

Scalable Network Solution Removes Barriers of Cost and Infrastructure for Broadcasters, Content Aggregators, the Sports Market and More

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today introduced its new content distribution platform, the Speedcast Media Network. Through a hybrid network, the Speedcast Media Network allows broadcasters to distribute content anywhere, at any time and at a fraction of the price of traditional satellite.

The Speedcast Media Network operates through a hybrid solution of IP (managed and unmanaged), satellite, fiber, MPLS and cellular services to guarantee the distribution of broadcast quality video. The Speedcast Media Network offers linear and digital services, as well as point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections. The Speedcast Media Network is powered by Speedcast exclusively-licensed InAria! Ottvideo technology.

By removing the barrier of cost and infrastructure, the Speedcast Media Network opens up the door for affordable content distribution for both broadcasters and channel aggregators. The Speedcast Media Network is suited for both full-time or occasional use, so broadcasters can use it until a traditional fiber networks is installed, on its own, or as redundancy to traditional networks.

Speedcast has utilized its extensive expertise in data, satellite, MPLS, fiber, cellular and IP solutions to develop the Speedcast Media Network with in-house technology - guaranteeing that it is secure, reliable and fully-customizable.

The Speedcast Media Network is expected to benefit customers in a number of markets, such as the maritime, news and sports markets. It will allow sports broadcasters to distribute high quality content and to livestream sports matches over the air to viewers' smart devices for the ultimate play-by-play experience. Maritime operators will be able to package local content and training materials for crews working in remote locations.

"The media world is undergoing a massive shift," said Erwan Emilian, Executive Vice President, Enterprise and Emerging Markets, Speedcast. "Not only are people demanding a greater variety of content, the amount of high quality content being created is also rising. We're very excited to introduce the Speedcast Media Network, which will make it easy and affordable to distribute and consume high-quality content from anywhere in the world."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multiaccess technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast is a registered trademark of Speedcast Limited. © 2018 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Vice President, Global Marketing

Speedcast International Ltd

ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com +1-832-668-2634

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/610079/Speedcast_International_Ltd_Logo.jpg