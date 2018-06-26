Smithers Rapra Announce Programme for Extractables and Leachables China 2018

LEATHERHEAD, England, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Smithers Rapra will be extending its popular Extractables and Leachables (E&L) conference series into China later this year, and the programme has just recently been confirmed. Taking place on 11-12 September 2018 in Beijing, E&L China will bring together leading global experts and local stakeholders for two days of learning, discussion, insight and networking.

The conference will provide attendees with detailed insights into E&L testing; from the basics to best practice, the experts will guide attendees on the regulations they need to be aware of and how to conduct good quality E&L studies.

Just some of the presentations include:

An overview of extractables and leachables in China due to an escalating stringency in regulatory requirements - Lynn Yao of West Pharmaceutical Packaging ( China )

of Triad Scientific Solutions Detection and identification of leachables in vaccines from plastic packaging materials using UPLC-QTOF MS with self-built polymer library - Dr. Zhenxia Du of Beijing University of Chemical Technology

of University of Chemical Technology The Product Quality Research Institute: Almost two decades of progress on extractables and leachables - Dr. Daniel Norwood of Smithers Rapra

of Smithers Rapra Should the experimental design for a variety of medical and pharmaceutical product types be the same? - Weichan Yang of Baxter ( China )

Other presentation topics include the regulatory landscape, expectations and protocol insights, packaging systems, medical devices, manufacturing systems, enabling science in E&L and more. The full programme is available to view online at http://www.eandl-conference.com/china/2018-programme.

The conference will also incorporate a training session on 'An Introduction to E&L', led by Dr. Andrew Feilden and Dr. Daniel Norwood of Smithers Rapra. The session, free to attend for all E&L China delegates, will provide in-depth training and insights on the major concepts and practices associated with extractables and leachables testing. Find out more at http://www.eandl-conference.com/china/training-session.

As China's first two-day conference dedicated solely to extractables and leachables, E&L China is designed to equip those planning to work within this evolving sector with the information they need to succeed.

Find out more at http://www.eandl-conference.com/china

