

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared sharp losses and is modestly lower on Tuesday on a slightly weaker yen amid ongoing concerns about a global trade war.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 58.56 points or 0.26 percent to 22,279.59, off a low of 22,104.12 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Canon, Sony, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are down in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.3 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is lower by more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Takashimaya Co. is rising more than 5 percent, Maruha Nichiro is adding more than 3 percent and J. Front Retailing is advancing more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, IHI Corp. is losing almost 3 percent, while Showa Shell Sekiyu and JXTG Holdings are declining more than 2 percent each.



Trading house Sojitz has acquired Vietnam's Saigon Paper, a maker of tissue paper, toilet paper and cardboard components, for about 10 billion yen, or $91.2 million. However, shares of Sojitz are down more than 1 percent.



The Nikkei business daily reported that SoftBank will apply to list its Japanese mobile unit in Tokyo as soon as July. SoftBank's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 1.0 percent on year in May. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the April reading following an upward revision from 0.9 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday amid continued concerns about a global trade war after a report from the Wall Street Journal said President Donald Trump plans to ban many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms and block additional technology exports to Beijing. Trump also continued his harsh rhetoric on trade in a post on Twitter on Sunday, urging countries to remove 'artificial' trade barriers and tariffs on U.S. goods.



The Dow tumbled 328.09 points or 1.3 percent to 24,252.80, the Nasdaq plunged 160.81 points or 2.1 percent to 7,532.01 and the S&P 500 slumped 37.81 points or 1.4 percent to 2,717.07.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index plunged by 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures were lower Monday amid continued trade tensions and expectations for rising oil supplies. WTI oil for August fell $0.36 to $68.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX