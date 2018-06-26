

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Tuesday amid rising fears of a global trade war between the U.S. and other leading economies. The Trump administration's plans regarding investment restrictions have heightened risk aversion. Crude oil prices rose in Asian trade after declining overnight.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session following the negative cues from Wall Street amid heightened fears of a trade war between the U.S. and other major economies as well as on lower commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 38.60 points or 0.62 percent to 6,171.80, after touching a low of 6,161.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 41.00 points or 0.65 percent to 6,267.70.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are declining almost 2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is down more than 1 percent.



BHP Billiton and its joint-venture partner Vale have reached a framework agreement with Brazilian prosecutors to negotiate settlement of a A$55.35 billion claim relating to the fatal Samarco mine disaster in November 2015. An earlier A$7.14 billion civil claim will be dismissed.



Gold miner Evolution Mining is lower by 0.3 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding 0.6 percent after gold prices edged lower.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search are down in a range of 0.4 percent to 1.4 percent as crude oil prices dipped overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.



Collins Foods, Australia's biggest KFC franchisee, reported a 16 percent increase in full-year profit on a nearly 22 percent jump in revenue. However, the company's shares are falling almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7413, down from US$0.7418 on Monday.



The Japanese market has pared sharp losses and is modestly lower on a slightly weaker yen amid ongoing concerns about a global trade war.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 58.56 points or 0.26 percent to 22,279.59, off a low of 22,104.12 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Canon, Sony, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are down in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.5 percent.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.3 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is lower by more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Takashimaya Co. is rising more than 5 percent, Maruha Nichiro is adding more than 3 percent and J. Front Retailing is advancing more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, IHI Corp. is losing almost 3 percent, while Showa Shell Sekiyu and JXTG Holdings are declining more than 2 percent each.



Trading house Sojitz has acquired Vietnam's Saigon Paper, a maker of tissue paper, toilet paper and cardboard components, for about 10 billion yen, or $91.2 million. However, shares of Sojitz are down more than 1 percent.



The Nikkei business daily reported that SoftBank will apply to list its Japanese mobile unit in Tokyo as soon as July. SoftBank's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 1.0 percent on year in May. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the April reading following an upward revision from 0.9 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all down more than 1 percent each. Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday amid continued concerns about a global trade war after a report from the Wall Street Journal said President Donald Trump plans to ban many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms and block additional technology exports to Beijing. Trump also continued his harsh rhetoric on trade in a post on Twitter on Sunday, urging countries to remove 'artificial' trade barriers and tariffs on U.S. goods.



The Dow tumbled 328.09 points or 1.3 percent to 24,252.80, the Nasdaq plunged 160.81 points or 2.1 percent to 7,532.01 and the S&P 500 slumped 37.81 points or 1.4 percent to 2,717.07.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index plunged by 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures were lower Monday amid continued trade tensions and expectations for rising oil supplies. WTI oil for August fell $0.50 or 0.7 percent to $68.08 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades, crude oil prices rose $0.13 or 0.19 percent to $68.21.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX