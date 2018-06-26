DigitalTown, Inc. Launches Global Youth Ambassador Program

Inaugural Ambassadors start work in Central Texas!

SEATTLE and AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIGITALTOWN, INC. (OTC:DGTW). DigitalTown, Inc., provider of the world's first Global Smart City Network powered by Blockchain-based, decentralized applications, announced the launch of its Global Youth Ambassador Program (GyAP) for youth who are passionate about co-creating a fairer world with thriving communities and sustainable local economies. During a month-long placement offered several times a year at different locations around the world, selected individuals receive training from the DigitalTown team and global thought leaders. The GyAP curriculum, leadership development, and cultural exchange program equips ambassadors with the tools and know-how to bring the DigitalTown movement to a community of their choice. The global program aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and is privately funded by DigitalTown, Sage Corps, and other global sponsors.

DigitalTown helps people search, connect, and buy local in more than 23,000 cities globally on web and mobile via its platforms, free SmartWallet, Blockchain-based CityShares and community tools. The company's innovative city portals are branded in the identity of each and every city and creates discoverable online communities where residents and visitors take part in local economic success. A member of any DigitalTown is able to access the services of every other DigitalTown through a single login that empowers residents and visitors to see the world through local eyes. DigitalTown envisions a global network of thriving sovereign local economies where residents and visitors buy local and buy direct, cutting out corporate conglomerates who often fail to invest in the communities that fund their growth.

DigitalTown CEO, Rob Monster, commented: "At the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, society is evolving at an unprecedented rate. This is in large part because of the advancements in technology. Millennials are among the best placed to drive and adopt a new social and economic paradigm facilitated by the latest technology. At DigitalTown we provide the tools to help shape an environment that will adapt and revolve around these changes. Forward-thinking, tenacious individuals are embracing the values of DigitalTown and recognizing us as a company that's really driving change. The challenges faced by our young people are greater than ever - student debt, unemployment, lack of opportunity, unaffordable housing, the list goes on. With DigitalTown, these individuals have the opportunity to improve not just their own lives and prospects, but also the lives and prospects of people all over the world. We welcome these young ambassadors in their pursuit to create a fairer economic system for everyone and to bring new impact to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

DigitalTown Chief Brand Officer and Program Lead for the GyAP, Karen Floyd, adds: "The GyAP is much more than a training program. It's a chance to engage directly in a paradigm. It's a chance to make history. It's also an opportunity to see the world through local eyes, and connect with other passionate and visionary peers. We want to hear from those who feel compelled to join the DigitalTown global movement and are drawn to the mission to co-create thriving communities and sustainable local economies."

The First Group of Ambassadors arrive in Central Texas

The inaugural group of ambassadors from around the world have arrived in Austin, TX where DigitalTown introduced Austin.city earlier this year. The group is working with stakeholders from Austin to San Antonio to bring the DigitalTown movement to the 24 municipalities along the Central Texas corridor. The lead ambassadors are as follows:

Matthew Cheng: Matthew studies at Wake Forest University and is a double major studying Business Enterprise Management with a concentration in Marketing and History. He is from Savannah, Georgia. As part of this program, Matthew is learning the ins and outs of rolling out a new product offering.

Abigail Eymontt: Abigail attends Boston College where she studies International Studies and Spanish. She was raised in Houston, Texas and is a dual citizen to Lithuania and the United States. Abigail will expand her working knowledge of blockchain and in-field marketing solutions.

Sahib Gill: Sahib studies Statistics and Business at the University of Michigan. He is a first generation college student from Detroit, Michigan. Sahib will be gaining valuable marketing and sales experience that he plans to leverage for his own startup.

Changhao (Jerry) Liu: Jerry attends the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he studies Computer Science and Statistics and minors in Entrepreneurship. He was raised in Hangzhou, China and came to the United States to study and expand his opportunities. Jerry will be creating sample programs using DigitalTown's public Application Programming Interface (API).

The group is working closely with local merchants and merchant associations to bring local businesses online. The Ambassadors are also available to participate in city council meetings, local markets, and events that promote buying local and co-creating quality of life as desirable features of sustainable communities.

Call for Applications for Ambassadors

The next group of ambassadors is being invited to the Spanish sub-tropical island of Gran Canaria, off the West Coast of Africa, this fall to undergo the month-long training. To apply, candidates must speak English, be at least 18 years of age, available to travel, and able to demonstrate their passion for the DigitalTown movement. Upon successful completion of the program, ambassadors are encouraged to work as Community Leaders in a destination of their choice where they drive adoption of the DigitalTown platform among businesses, residents, visitors and governmental bodies.

For more information and to apply for the GyAP powered by DigitalTown visit www.digitaltown.com/gyap (http://www.digitaltown.com/gyap). For more information about the UN Sustainable Development Goals, visit www.digitaltown.com/sdg (http://www.digitaltown.com/sdg)

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc (http://www.digitaltown.com/). (DGTW) powers Smart Cities to succeed in the Digital Age. It provides turn-key hosted solutions to power "Digital Towns", which improve Quality of Life for residents and visitors through locally owned solutions for economic development, civic engagement and digital inclusion for cities around the world. You can download the DigitalTown App from the Apple App Store, on Google Play, or visit one of our many city sites such as Austin.City to get a feel for how DigitalTown is creating value for cities around the world.

