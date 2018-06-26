

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) announced Tuesday that Ram Truck brand will offer both the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, known internally as the 'DS' model, and the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 or DT at its North American dealers through the 2018 calendar year.



The Ram 1500 Classic has numerous segment-exclusive features in areas most important to truck buyers. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a unique link-coil rear suspension system. The vehicle also has other features, such as RamBox bedside storage, hidden bins and a flat-load floor, offer unique solutions for cargo. New 'Classic' badging is located on the fenders.



Further, the Ram 1500 features a segment-exclusive multi-link rear coil suspension that provides best-in-class ride and handling qualities.



The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is built at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan. Regular Cab and some Crew Cab models of the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic are built at the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Saltillo, Mexico.



Ram 1500 Classic will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand - FCA said, 'As we launch the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we didn't want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market. Ram will continue to produce the 1500 Classic targeted at entry and commercial buyers.'



