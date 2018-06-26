Rambus' smart ticketing solutions will underpin West Midlands Trains ITSO-based transport tickets

Today, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) announced the implementation of its smart ticketing software, including a Host Operator or Processing System (HOPS), Card Management System (CMS) and mobile app by West Midlands Trains Ltd, operated by Abellio and its Japanese partners JR East and Mitsui. Rambus is working with West Midlands Trains to support the rollout of smart ticketing back-office systems across its rail network. This new deployment will help deliver a modern smart travel experience for passengers.

West Midlands Trains serve 178 stations in England, and is investing £1 billion into the franchise's network after winning the West Midlands franchise in 2017. Acting as the backbone of smart ticketing, Rambus HOPS provides several benefits including processing ticket transactions at high speed, validating journeys and helping ensure data is secure.

"Robust scalable systems that deliver a truly reliable ticketing experience for passengers and operators is essential to support the wider adoption of smart ticketing," said Russell McCullagh, vice president and general manager of Rambus Ticketing. "We're delighted to be working with West Midlands Trains and supporting another rail customer taking us one step closer towards a wider smart transport network across the UK."

Smart ticketing enables transport operators to optimise public transport and deliver improved services and ticket access for passengers. The Rambus ticketing suite of solutions will provide valuable travel data insights, which can support capacity management and can drive greater use of public transport through interoperability between operators.

Beyond HOPS,West Midlands Trains Ltd will be taking advantage of the Rambus CMS solution, which allows staff to manage customer smart cards and ticket products effectively. Additionally, staff can check passenger smart tickets and pay-as-you-go balances, using the Rambus Smart Ticket Checker app.

"At the heart of our new franchise is the drive to develop smart ticketing for our customers," says Paul Matthews, head of Revenue Ticketing at West Midlands Trains Ltd. "The technology and support provided to us by Rambus has proved crucial. We have benefitted greatly from the speed and proficiency in which Rambus delivered the West Midlands HOPS and CMS, all achieved in time to meet the commitments of our franchise."

Rambus smart ticketing solutions drive greater use of public transport through interoperability between operator deployments and enables partnership opportunities with operators and retailers. Rambus solutions securely capture all data relating to smart ticket creation and usage for bus, rail, metro and ferry.

Chosen by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) to support a wider rollout of smart ticketing across rail operators in England, Rambus smart ticketing technology allows operators to run their systems smoothly and efficiently, with an easy path to migrate to the RDG back office in the future.

For more information on the Rambus Smart Ticketing solutions, visit rambus.com/smart-ticketing.

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data centre to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

About West Midlands Trains

West Midlands Trains Ltd is a joint venture between Abellio, East Japan Railway Company and the Japanese conglomerate Mitsui Co. Abellio Transport Holdings is an international transport group who also operate the Greater Anglia and ScotRail franchises and the Merseyrail concession in the UK. We are owned by Nederlandse Spoorwegen in the Netherlands who operate the rail services, stations and facilities on much of the Dutch network. The Department for Transport (DfT) has awarded us the contract to operate services until 2026. For more information, visit https://www.abellio.com/.

