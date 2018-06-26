Global Beauty Leader Amorepacific Group Increasing Focus in the Middle East

Global beauty trend leader Amorepacific Group enters the Middle East

Amorepacific Group's No.1 young makeup brand ETUDE HOUSE opens stores in GCC countries

Amorepacific Group fulfilling its vision in becoming a Great Brand Company by expanding business in the Middle East

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global beauty leader Amorepacific Group (Chairman and CEO Suh Kyung-bae) announced today that it will strengthen its business in the Middle East region by expanding stores of the group's global No. 1 young makeup brand ETUDE HOUSE.

With 73 years of history, Amorepacific Group is Korea's biggest beauty company and a definite leader of 'Korean Beauty' (also known as K-Beauty) which has emerged as one of the major beauty trends around the world, particularly in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia. Ranked one of Forbes' 'World's 100 Most Innovative Companies' list for four consecutive years, Amorepacific developed never-seen-before innovative products such as the 'Cushion Foundation', 'Sleeping Mask' and 'Boosting Serum' based on its unique corporate philosophy of Asian Beauty'[1] and customer-oriented innovative technology. These products expanded into new beauty categories in the global beauty market, changing daily beauty routines for women around the world.

Since partnering with Middle East region's biggest retailer Alshaya Group last year, Amorepacific's brand ETUDE HOUSE has prepared to provide optimized services for local customers, and finally opened its first store in the Dubai Mall this March, marking its official launch into the Middle East market. Followed by the first store, ETUDE HOUSE continued to open stores in major shopping malls including the Avenues in Kuwait, Granada Center and Hayat Mall in Saudi Arabia, and until its recent launch in the Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi on June 9. The brand has been aggressively expanding its business.

Customers are raving about the lovely, trendy and playful brand concept and innovative products unique to ETUDE HOUSE that they have never seen before in the Middle East. A never ending line up at its newly opened stores proved the brands' awareness, which popularity also heated up social media channels. With this overwhelming response, ETUDE HOUSE achieved 150% more sales than its targeted goal in May.

Amorepacific Group has been dispatching local experts to major cities of the Middle East such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Teheran and Istanbul to learn more about these markets and assess its business values. The company decided on Dubai as its strategic base and established a regional office in this mega city 100% capital which has a high proliferation rate. Located in Dubai Design District, AMOREPACIFIC ME FZ LLC is in charge of overall business in the Middle East expanding its channels by aggressively partnering with major local retailers. Amorepacific continues to plan to introduce additional brands to the market based on its regional expertise in the coming years.

"We've finally began to spread the essence of Asian Beauty to customers in the Middle East that have great insight in beauty," said Suh Kyung-bae, Chairman and CEO of Amorepacific Group who has been recognized as Forbes' 'Asia's Businessman of the Year' in 2015 and also ranked 20th in 'The Best Performing CEOs in the World' selected by Harvard Business Review in 2017. He added, "We are well on track in realizing the dream of becoming a Great Brand Company that makes the world A MORE Beautiful World by actively spreading the singular and innovative beauty culture of Amorepacific across Asia, North America, Europe and in the Middle East."

About Amorepacific Group

Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty -- namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' -- to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific draws from its deep understanding of both nature and human to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world: Asia, North America, Oceania and Europe. Amorepacific's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

