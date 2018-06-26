

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced late Monday that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has issued a ruling dismissing the climate change lawsuits filed against Chevron by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland.



The court dismissed the complaint as requiring foreign and domestic policy decisions that are outside the proper purview of the courts.



The court described, 'the scope of plaintiffs' theory is breathtaking. It would reach the sale of fossil fuels anywhere in the world, including all past and otherwise lawful sales.'



Acknowledging that carbon dioxide released from fossil fuels has caused and will continue to cause global warming, the court said that there is positivity too as industrial revolution and the development of modern world has literally been fueled by oil and coal.



'Having reaped the benefit of that historic progress, would it really be fair to now ignore our own responsibility in the use of fossil fuels and place the blame for global warming on those who supplied what we demanded? Is it really fair, in light of those benefits, to say that the sale of fossil fuels was unreasonable?' the court asked.



The court concluded by dismissing the claims and deferring to the policy judgments of the legislative and executive branches of the federal government.



The court's decision dismisses a 2017 lawsuit that the cities of San Francisco and Oakland filed against BP, Chevron, Conoco-Phillips, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell, seeking to hold a selected group of oil and gas companies responsible for the potential effects of global climate change.



The U.S. Supreme Court and other courts around the country have previously rejected similar claims brought by the same lawyers. Several other U.S. cities and counties, including New York City and King County, Washington, recently filed nearly identical cases against the same oil and gas companies.



