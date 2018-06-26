MP Technologies: Fashion Expert John Mahdessian Takes Staying Clean to New Heights With A Cutting Edge Stain Removal Product

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / At present, there are only two stain removal products on the market; one produced by the Tide company and another by Clorox. But these products are limited in their capabilities, unlike M.P. Technologies' advanced, new three-stage Stain Removal Kit. The kit was developed by John Mahdessian himself, the owner and operator of the Madame Paulette company and longtime boyfriend to Dorinda Medley, a co-star of hit reality show, The Real Housewives of New York City.

Madame Paulette , parent company of MP Technologies is a third generation family-owned business providing top quality restoration, preservation, and couture cleaning for over half a century. Mr. Mahdessian and his upscale cleaning organization work with renowned designers like Vera Wang, Versace, Fendi, and many more reputable names in fashion and design.

John Mahdessian and his network of Madame Paulette stores serve many of the most prominent stars and public figures in New York City, including A-list pop stars like Beyonce and Cardi B, and even the fashion icon and First Lady, Melania Trump, whose wedding dress and inaugural-ball gown Mr. Mahdessian personally managed the care and preservation of.

In April of this year, John Mahdessian was a featured guest on the Rachael Ray Show where he gave a live demonstration of his stain kit. Taking special care to explain each simple, but important step, Mr. Mahdessian showed how effective the kit is and how easy it is to use by removing an ink stain from a woman's blouse. Pulling no punches, he did the same for a range of the most common and stubborn stains people run into every day including coffee, wine and makeup - and all of the demonstrations featured white fabric. Amazingly, each came clean.

MP Technologies is now in talks with a number of very successful television shopping networks, premium airlines, and hotel franchises to set up permanent lines of exchange involving these advanced personal stain removal kits.

But this amazing product and others by the Madame Paulette are not just available to A-list celebrities and world-class hospitality establishments. You too can enjoy the power and convenience of these incredible products, which far outshine anything else available on shelves today.

To learn more about this unique company and their amazing products, get in touch with Madame Paulette Technologies today by visiting www.stainkit.com .

SOURCE: MP Technologies