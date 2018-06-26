Bernard de Villèle Appointed as New General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bringing nearly four decades of hospitality experience, de Villèle will oversee all operations at the 5-star luxury seaside resort.

As the summer arrives in the island destination of Bahrain, the Ladies and gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain proudly welcome a new leader to the resort's Executive team. Journeying over two continents from The St. Regis Mexico City arrives Mr. Bernard de Villèle as the new General Manager of the 5-star luxury seaside resort. A fervent leader and visionary with nearly four decades in luxury hospitality, de Villèle will oversee all operational facets of the resort, elevating hospitality excellence and expanding guest experiences throughout.

De Villèle's career began in the hospitality industry more than 35 years ago after graduating from the world-renowned École Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland with a degree in Hotel Management. His first role was as an F&B Manager at the Hilton Strasbourg. Since then, his career has crossed multiple continents with tenures in award-winning properties and senior management and executive roles for St. Regis, Four Seasons, Hilton, InterContinental (IHG), Orient Express Hotels, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Savoy Group and TAJ Hotels. Highlights of these vast experiences with leading brands, include: serving as Lebanon Area General Manager for Habtoor Hospitality; leading the opening of The Lanesborough in Hyde Park, London; managing major renovations at the legendary Belmond La Samanna with Belmond Ltd. (formally Orient-Express Hotels); and serving at the Vice President of Business Development & Operations in Europe where he helped to establish the noted Taj 51 Buckingham Gate.

Gaining the attention of the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences in 2003, one of his most honorable mentions to date was being awarded as one of the finest hoteliers worldwide. In 2010 de Villèle joined The St. Regis brand and led the opening of The St. Regis Mauritius Resort, as General Manager. In January 2014 he became the General Manager of The St. Regis Mexico City, where he helped position the hotel as a landmark destination in Latin America. In this role, he led the team to achieve many top honors, including: Robb Report's "Top 100 Hotels of the World" in 2015; TRAVVY Awards "Best Latin American City Hotel"; TripAdvisor "Traveler's Choice Awards, No.1 Hotel in Mexico"; and Food & Travel "Reader's Choice Awards 2015 & 2016".

"I am excited to join the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain. Some of the finest service staff I have met. As I begin my role with The Ritz-Carlton brand, I look forward to continuing our journey to world-class excellence within the region. Our resort is truly the pearl of the Kingdom, and I ensure its continued legacy for years to come from expanding our dining to enhancing our resort features, guest experiences and more," says Bernard de Villèle, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain.



The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain is located in the Al Seef district in Manama, Bahrain. For additional information, or to reserve your stay, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel @ritzcarltonbahrain and join the conversation using RCMemories.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain, and a place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama, adding yet another level of indulgence to a collective range of extraordinary experiences. In addition to the Deluxe room categories, the resort also features 31 suites and 42 Club Level rooms as well as 23 well-appointed, seafront villas, each with three-bedrooms, its own private infinity pool, private beach access and 24-hour butler service.

Catering to the most discerning epicurean connoisseur, the resort offers both modern and international dining experiences with its seven award-winning restaurants, including: Cantina Kahlo (Mexican), Nirvana (Indian), Plums (Steakhouse), La Plage (Beach cafe), Thai (Asian Fusion and Sushi), La Med (Mediterranean) and Primavera (Italian). For leisurely dining moments or for afternoon tea, The Lobby Lounge and the Ritz GourmetLounge offer guests à la carte café and dessert options, while both Burlington Club and Kahlo Club entertain a more sophisticated ambiance perfect for enjoying vintage spirits, premium cigars, modern cocktails (and mocktails) and light bites. In-room dining is also available to guests' 24hours a day.

A variety of guest amenities abound with a private beach sweeping around a lagoon with its own island, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, an award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, Royal Beach Club, elevated Ritz-Carlton Club Level lounge with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, newly enhanced marina, 24-hour fitness center, paddle boarding and kayaking rentals, Ritz Kids clubhouse, tennis and squash courts, business center, flamingo lagoon, Concierge desk with Les Clefs d'Or Head Concierge, men's and women's hair salon, and shopping arcade with six luxury boutiques. In addition, the resort's more than 18,000 square meters (19,000 square feet) of indoor and outdoor event spaces promise the perfect venue for any meeting or special occasion. For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain .

