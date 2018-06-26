KONE OYJ: KONE to equip 8 Conlay luxury mixed-use development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

KONE Corporation, press release, June 26, 2018

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order for 8 Conlay, a luxury mixed-use development located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur city center in Malaysia.

The development consists of two branded residence towers. These 57-story and 62-story blocks, known as YOO8 serviced by Kempinski, are complemented by a 68-story five-star Kempinski Hotel and serviced suites, and lifestyle retail quarters.

KONE will equip the development with 36 KONE MiniSpace high-rise elevators, five machine room-less KONE MonoSpace elevators, a bespoke 4,000 kg KONE MonoSpace glass elevator as well as 20 KONE TravelMaster escalators. Some of these elevators will travel at a speed of 7 meters per second. The KONE E-Link equipment monitoring system is also included in the order.

"I am excited that our reliable and sustainable vertical transport solutions were selected for this unique project. Mixed-use developments need to be designed for the multiple and sometimes divergent needs of the different types of people who use them. I am confident that the selected solutions will enable the residents, tenants, guests and employees of 8 Conlay to move around easily and efficiently," said Axel Berkling, executive vice president, KONE Asia Pacific.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

8 Conlay is the maiden project of KSK Land Sdn Bhd and the contractor is MCC Overseas (M) Sdn. This distinctive development provides bespoke services for all residents and visitors by bringing together design group YOO, Malaysian architects Hud Bakar, Bangkok-based landscape design firm TROP, and Kempinski Hotels, Europe's oldest luxury hospitality group with over 120 years of history.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2017.

