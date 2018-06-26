Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces PDMR Dealing Notification

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 26 June 2018 - Further to the announcement of 21 June 2018 and by reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMR Financial Instrument Nature of Transaction Date and place of transaction Volume and price of transaction Dr. Simon John Thornton Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 21 June 2018, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann Whittet Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 21 June 2018, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration Mr. Jason de Beauvoir Sherwill (via Forein Limited, Closely Associated Person) Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 21 June 2018, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Eurocastle Investment Limited via Globenewswire

