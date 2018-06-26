

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Tuesday launched the delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and San Antonio.



Starting today, Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for items including fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market for delivery in as little as an hour. Select alcohol is also available for delivery to customers in Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis and San Antonio.



Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



The company launched the service earlier this year with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018. At present, ultrafast delivery from Whole Foods Market is now available in 19 cities through Prime Now, more to come in 2018.



