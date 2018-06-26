OL GROUPE: OL GROUPE LAUNCHES ITS SHAREHOLDERS' CLUB ON TUESDAY, 26 JUNE 2018



Lyon, 26 June 2018



OL Groupe is proud to announce the launch of its Shareholders' Club.

With this Shareholders' Club, OL GROUPE aims to develop and enhance its relationships with shareholders and OSRANE holders, by promoting dialogue and rewarding them for their loyalty.

Membership is free and open to any holder of at least one share or one OSRANE of OL Groupe. The Shareholders' Club will therefore enable the Group to build a special relationship with these members.

Jean-Michel Aulas, Chairman and CEO of OL Groupe, said: "I am delighted that we have created the Olympique Lyonnais Shareholders' Club. The Club will help us strengthen our ties with our loyal shareholders, many of whom have been by our side for several years."



SHAREHOLDERS' CLUB BENEFITS

Members of the OL Groupe Shareholders' Club will receive exclusive benefits.

1/ Direct and regular communications from OL Groupe, with the option to subscribe to the financial information published electronically by the Group: press releases, shareholder newsletters, annual reports, and more.

2/ A dedicated email contact.

3/ Based on the number of OL Groupe shares or OSRANEs held and subject to availability, access to members-only limited offers, such as guided tours and invitations to matches or other events.



HOW TO JOIN THE SHAREHOLDERS' CLUB

Joining the OL Groupe Shareholders' Club is simple and free of charge. Any adult holder of at least one OL Groupe share or OSRANE can join, subject to proof of share or OSRANE ownership.

To join, go to the Olympique Lyonnais Shareholders' Club page on olweb.fr: https://club-actionnaires.ol.fr/ and complete the online registration form.







OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com

www.olweb.fr





Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Allshares, CAC Consumer Services, CAC Travel & Leisure

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-53906-olg-260618-lancement-club-actionnaires-ol-gb.pdf