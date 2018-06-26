

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Tuesday after heavy losses in the previous session.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter Monday that reports on investment restrictions by The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg news are 'false, fake news'.



But Mnuchin said in a statement that a forthcoming announcement would not be aimed solely at China but will apply to all countries that are trying to steal American technology.



Further confusing matters, White House economic advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC that the Trump administration currently doesn't have any specific countries targeted.



Asian stocks are broadly lower, with Chinese markets leading regional losses amid heightened tensions over global trade.



The dollar extended overnight losses to hover near a two-week low against the Japanese yen and gold held near six-month lows while oil prices rose on uncertainty over Libyan crude exports.



The euro edged up slightly after S&P Global Ratings upgraded the sovereign ratings of Greece, citing reduced debt servicing risks over the next two years. The rating agency raised the country's credit rating by a notch to 'B+' with a 'stable' outlook.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a meeting of coalition leaders today as she tackles a crisis about migration policy both at home and abroad.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply as investors fretted about rising tensions between the U.S. and its key partners.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.3 percent to end lower for the ninth time in ten sessions and the S&P 500 shed 1.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled as much as 2.1 percent.



European markets fell by the most in over three months on Monday after Trump made new threats against America's trading partners and reports suggested he is mulling curbs on Chinese investment in America.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 2 percent. The German DAX plunged 2.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 2.2 percent.



