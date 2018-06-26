

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the publication of global Clear about Psoriasis survey data in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. The publication highlights that despite clear or almost clear skin being more achievable than ever before, patients may face a long journey to attain this reality.



The study of over 8,300 people with moderate-to-severe psoriasis across 31 countries found that, on average, patients tried four different treatments and needed to see three different medical professionals before achieving clear skin. Furthermore, for nearly 30% of patients this translated into over half a decade-long wait to identify an efficacious treatment post-diagnosis. Of the 43% of respondents who confirmed they were able to achieve clear or almost clear skin, more than half had not previously believed this was a realistic and attainable treatment goal.



Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, autoimmune disease that affects up to 125 million people worldwide. Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of the disease and appears as raised, red patches covered with a silvery white buildup of dead skin cells. Psoriasis is not simply a cosmetic problem, but a persistent, chronic (long-lasting), and often distressing disease, which can affect even the simplest aspects of people's daily lives. Up to?30% of people with psoriasis have, or will, develop psoriatic arthritis, in which the joints are also affected, causing debilitating symptoms including pain, stiffness and irreversible joint damage.



Psoriasis is also associated with other serious health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and depression.



