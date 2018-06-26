

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - Smurfit Kappa Group plc (SKG.L), a provider of paper-based packaging solutions, announced Tuesday that it has joined with HP Inc. (HPQ) to install eight HP Scitex corrugated presses across its European sites.



The company has installed Scitex HDR technology corrugated presses - the HP Scitex 11000, HP Scitex 15500, and HP Scitex 17000 - in sites in Belgium, Denmark, France, Portugal, Poland and the UK. Additional installations are scheduled for sites in the UK and the Netherlands.



With this, the company is continuing to use digital print with remarkable effect in the corrugated packaging industry.



The installation of the Scitex HDR printers follows on from Smurfit Kappa installing the first commercial HP single pass press in Europe in its Interwell plant in Austria in April.



