

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) reported that its trading is in line with expectations. New order intake was $1.8 billion in the year to date. Net debt is expected to be around $0.9 billion at 30 June 2018, in line with its expectations. The Group expects net debt to decrease during the second half of the year. Liquidity is expected to be around $1.3 billion at 30 June 2018.



Ayman Asfari, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said: 'We have secured new orders in the year to date of $1.8 billion, with awards in both our core and growth markets. We are well-positioned on several bids and tendering activity remains high with around $20 billion of bid opportunities due for award in the second half of the year. We delivered a major milestone in April with the sale of the JSD6000 installation vessel, in line with our strategy of focusing on our core and reducing capital intensity.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX