Copenhagen, June 26, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in ViroGates A/S' shares (short name: VIRO) commences today on Nasdaq First North in Denmark. ViroGates belongs to the ICB sector 4500 - healthcare and is the 6th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets this year, and the 46th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. ViroGates A/S is a medical technology company that develops and markets prognostic products for the healthcare sector. ViroGates' suPARnostic products are used by emergency department staff to quickly assess if patients should be admitted or discharged. The products are also used in a number of other areas, including prognostication of cardiovascular diseases, type-2 diabetes and cancer. "We are pleased by investors' positive response to ViroGates' growth strategy, which allows us to further strengthen our marketing and sales efforts," said Jakob Knudsen, CEO of ViroGates. "Operating as a publicly listed company on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen gives us an even stronger foundation for future value creation, by increasing visibility to customers, partners and potential employees. We will continue to communicate our progress in order to maintain a continued, good dialogue with our excisting and new shareholders." "We are proud to welcome ViroGates to Nasdaq Copenhagen," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "With more than 70 percent of total equity turnover coming from outside the Nordics, Nasdaq's Nordic market is a unique showcase opportunity to the high street of the capital markets, where investors today find an attractive opportunity to diversify in the growing Danish biotech and healthcare sector on a transparent and regulated market." ViroGates A/S has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------