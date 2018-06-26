Cantargia Obtains Two New Granted Patents in USA for Antibody-based Cancer Therapy Against IL1RAP

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cantargia AB today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted two of the company's patent applications. The first application relates to antibody based therapies against the target molecule interleukin 1 accessory protein (IL1RAP) in hematological cancers and the second concerns antibody based treatment in solid tumors.

Cantargia develops antibody based pharmaceuticals against IL1RAP. The lead project CAN04 is currently in clinical development primarily for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. As previously communicated, the USPTO has issued notice of allowance for two patent applications concerning antibodies against IL1RAP for the treatment of hematological cancers as well as solid tumors. The USPTO has now notified Cantargia that both patents were granted on 26 June 2018. The patent in hematological cancers has been assigned patent number US 10,005,842 and is valid until 2030. The patent in solid tumors has been assigned patent number US 10,005,841 and is valid until 2032.

"The two new granted patents further strengthen Cantargia's solid protection around cancer treatment via antibodies against IL1RAP. USA is the biggest market for oncology products and a strong IP position is fundamental for future commercialization strategies", Göran Forsberg, Cantargia's CEO says.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46(0)46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 CET on 26 June 2018.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 (nidanilimab) antibody targeted against IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 (nidanilimab) has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

