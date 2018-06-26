

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright Plc. (CPR.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2018 loss before tax was 70.5 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 0.9 million pounds.



Basic loss per share was 94.6 pence, compared to profit of 1.0 pence a year ago.



The company noted that the statutory losses reflected cost and accounting impact of restructuring to address legacy property issues in the UK.



Underlying loss before tax was 8.7 million pounds, compared to profit of 14.4 million pounds, and in-line with previous guidance.



Underlying EBITDA plunged to 6.4 million pounds from 28.6 million pounds a year ago.



Group revenue decreased 3% to 443.8 million pounds from 457.6 million pounds a year ago.



In tough trading conditions, UK like-for-like sales declined 3.6%.



Regarding the current trading, the company said that as expected, trading in the first eight weeks of the new financial year was heavily impacted by the disruption arising from the Group's restructuring activity, in particular stock shortages as some suppliers had withdrawn supply, and the period of exceptionally warm weather.



In more recent weeks, following the approval of the CVA and completion of the recapitalisation, Carpetright said it has begun to see the benefits of stock replenishment by suppliers and less negative publicity, although UK like-for-like sales remained negative.



Sales growth has been restored in the Rest of Europe following appointment of new leadership.



Wilf Walsh, Chief Executive, said, 'After a difficult trading year impacted by reduced consumer spend, increased competition and the legacy of an unsustainable, over rented store portfolio - the CVA and recapitalisation offers us the chance to rebuild Carpetright which remains the clear market leader in floor coverings with outstanding consumer brand awareness. This will be a transitional year for the Group as we work through our recovery plan.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX