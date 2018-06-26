

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate increased in May to the highest level in twelve months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate climbed to 9.3 percent in May from 8.6 percent in April.



Moreover, this was the highest rate since May last year, when it marked 10.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 261,000 in May from 233,000 in April. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 297,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, increased to 28.4 percent in May from 23.6 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate came in at 62.0 percent in May versus 60.4 percent in April.



However, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.6 percent from 7.8 percent.



