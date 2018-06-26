ADVA Optical Networking SE: TReNT assures dark fiber network with ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution

Real-time, in-service assurance technology dramatically reduces cost and helps keep SLA promises

Enschede, Netherlands. June 26, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that TReNT, a leading Netherlands-based fiber solutions provider, has deployed ADVA ALM (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/network-infrastructure-assurance/alm?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=180626-trent-alm) assurance technology across its dark fiber network. The comprehensive fiber monitoring solution is now delivering real-time insight into TReNT's infrastructure, providing continuous performance data and helping to maximize service availability. With its ease of use and intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the ADVA ALM gives TReNT a detailed understanding of its fiber plant, helping the company reduce cost from wasted maintenance efforts and third-party monitoring services and deliver on high-value SLAs. Dutch transport solutions specialist and ADVA partner TrueCom also played a key role in preparing and deploying the solution.

"The ADVA ALM is helping us maximize the potential of our fiber plant and bring added value to our customers. With this assurance solution, our operators are able to detect any issues in an instant. That means no more wasted hours finding faults, no more futile repair visits and altogether simpler maintenance," said Harmen ten Kate-Busschers, project manager, TReNT. "At TReNT we want to deliver total availability at all times. Leveraging this simple device helps us guarantee unbeatable performance and increase the value of our SLAs. The ADVA ALM is much more user-friendly than previous monitoring strategies we've tried in the past. The simplicity of its design saves significant time and money as it brings monitoring in-house, alerts us to any network issues within seconds and enables us to focus on preventing problems rather than tracking them down."

The ADVA ALM was specifically engineered to be a plug-and-play fiber assurance (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/fiber-monitoring?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=180626-trent-alm) device, and its GUI was developed with customers for maximum ease of use. It provides TReNT with continuous in-service monitoring, immediately alerting operators to any faults or potential fiber degradation. This real-time data is key to assuring world-class dark fiber services and maintaining valuable SLA promises through rapid repair cycles. The device is also non-intrusive as it operates independently of transported data. The ADVA ALM can be deployed in the most extreme environmental conditions, ensuring end-to-end network visibility and further reducing cost. The technology also features standardized, open management interfaces that made it easy for TReNT to integrate it into its operational support systems.

"Our ALM really is the easiest and most cost-effective way for dark fiber operators like TReNT to optimize the value of their assets and the services they offer. With proactive, real-time monitoring of its infrastructure's integrity and performance, TReNT is guaranteed continual insight into every corner of its network," commented Yann Evain, sales director, Benelux, ADVA. "Together with TrueCom, we've helped TReNT prevent outages and dramatically enhance customer experience. Our small, energy-efficient, service-agnostic device provides a serious competitive edge. What's more, reducing cost, saving time and minimizing truck rolls isn't just good news for TReNT and its customers. It also improves the sustainability of TReNT's operations, helping them and their customers contribute to preventing climate change."

"The ADVA ALM is not only the most effective fiber optic monitoring technology available; it's also the most compact and cost-efficient solution on the market. TReNT found it easy to install and integrate with their GIS system so it was up and running and adding value within hours. The technology has already boosted the efficiency of TReNT's operations and their team now has plans to roll it out to other parts of the network. When they do, we'll be there to support them every step of the way," said Dhieradj Ramanand, sales connectivity and security, TrueCom. "We pride ourselves on maintaining excellent partnerships with service providers like TReNT who place the highest demands on their networking equipment. We offer the most innovative technology and continual expert advice, making us the Netherlands' go-to choice for ICT solutions."

Watch this video for more information on real-time fiber monitoring: https://youtu.be/hFxLkAuT1iI (https://youtu.be/hFxLkAuT1iI).

Additional details on the ADVA ALM can be found in this brochure: http://adva.li/alm-brochure (http://adva.li/alm-brochure).

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com).

About TrueCom

TrueCom has been active throughout the whole BeNeLux since the late 80s in the field of Fiber and Wireless Communication Technology, Performance Management and Special ICT systems. From our office in Naarden we provide an up-to-date product portfolio of international leading technology partners. This range of products is complemented by highly innovative and sometimes unconventional solutions for customers who want to have an advantage on their competition. TrueCom maintains close partnerships with leading IT and Service providers who demand the most from their network equipment. We aim for high quality and very good service. From this perspective, many companies and institutions have already chosen our solutions and services. As an autonomous organization we also have our own service department which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.truecom.com (http://www.truecom.com) .

