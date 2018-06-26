

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian telecom giant Telecom Italia (TIAOF.PK, TI) said that its board discussed the comments openly made by Chief Executive officer Amos Genish about some Board members, acknowledging his clarifications on the matter and his regret for having made inappropriate comments, subsequently amplified by the media. As a result of the discussion, the Board confirmed that its members share a common vision and objectives for the company, and continue to support the management team.



Genish said last week that there were some individual members on the company board who were 'feeding untrue, unreliable, speculation' behind the scenes, interfering with everyday management.



Telecom Italia said that its board has met and expanded the membership of its Internal Committees, increasing the number of members from 4 to 5 by appointing Director Valensise to the Control and Risk Committee (which therefore now consists of Directors Giannotti - Chairwoman, Gubitosi, Ferrari, Moretti and Valensise); Director Moretti to the Related Parties Committee (which therefore now consists of Directors Morselli - Chairwoman, Capaldo, Cappello, Moretti and Roscini); Director Capaldo to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (which therefore now consists of Directors Altavilla - Chairman, Bonomo, Capaldo, Sabelli and Valensise).



The company noted that its board has also launched a review of corporate governance documents, adopting a new version of both the procedure for transactions with related parties and the regulation of the specific Committee which was established on 16 May this year to oversee such transactions. The review of the internal regulations on transactions with related parties has provided an opportunity to ascertain that the respective scope was up-to-date, given that the conditions for defining the relationship between Vivendi and TIM as one of de facto control no longer exist.



