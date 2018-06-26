

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales increased for the third successive month in May, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



Retail turnover climbed 0.9 percent month-over-month in may, faster than the 0.1 percent slight rise in April, which was revised down from 0.2 percent.



Clothing and related sales grew 1.6 percent over the month and sales of food and other groceries went up by 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales rebounded strongly by 3.9 percent in May, following a 0.7 percent drop in April.



