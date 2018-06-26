Designed for AI and Deep Learning, DDN's A3I Solutions Deliver Extreme Performance to NVIDIA GPU-Based AI Platforms, All-Around AI Capability and Flexible Scaling Models

ISC18 (Booth E-1028) DataDirect Networks (DDN) today announced a set of data platforms for artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning (DL). Engineered for the AI data center, DDN's A3I (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) solutions are optimized to handle the spectrum of AI activities concurrently from data ingest and preparation to training, validation and inference. Rigorously tested and integrated around a comprehensive set of widely-used DL frameworks, network topologies and purpose-built GPU computing appliances, A3I solutions provide:

Demonstrated single NVIDIA GPU system throughput of more than 38GB/s;

Demonstrated single container throughput of more than 10GB/s;

Parallel, optimized data paths between AI workloads and storage;

Extremely high data Ingest and data transformation rates

Extensive interoperability and performance testing that has been completed with widely-used deep learning frameworks, notably TensorFlow, Horovod, Torch, PyTorch, NVIDIA TensorRTTM, Caffe, Caffe2, CNTK, MXNET and Theano.

"With a track record of selling high-performance data storage for data-intensive computing, DDN is well positioned to provide storage systems that customers need to make AI and deep learning projects successful," said Tim Stammers, senior analyst at 451 Research. "In general, AI holds great potential to solve problems across multiple industries and use cases. However, AI algorithms require fast access to data, which makes the choice of storage systems a critical foundational consideration."

Tweet this: Powering the next wave of AI innovation, @DDN_Limitless announces new parallel data platforms that deliver extreme speed and flexible scaling for AI and deep learning environments http://bit.ly/2tmfrrQ ISC18

These solutions allow for scaling either with flash or with a hybrid approach, offering flexible scaling according to need with the performance of flash or the economics of hard disk drives (HDDs). DDN's A3I solutions are factory pre-configured and optimized for AI, making them easy to deploy and reducing deployment time for an AI-ready data center. DDN is also developing A3I based solutions that include containerized deployment options, fitting into fully integrated and optimized GPU compute platforms such as NVIDIA DGX-1 and other NVIDIA GPU-accelerated compute architectures.

"Data is the new source code for enterprises, thanks to AI and deep learning, allowing organizations to transform products, services and business operations. Our customers look to NVIDIA to help them accelerate their adoption of AI through the power of GPU computing. Our collaboration with DDN to build integrated solutions will simplify the deployment of AI in the enterprise," said Jim McHugh, VP and GM of Deep Learning Systems at NVIDIA.

A3I solutions are powered by DDN's new scalable parallel file system appliances, the AI200, AI400 and AI7990. The AI200 and AI400 are scale-out all-flash storage platforms. The AI7990 is a hybrid flash and hard drive storage platform that leverages parallel access to flash and deeply expandable HDD storage. All appliances support a scale-out model with solutions that start at 2U and a few TBs and can scale up to 10s of PBs. The AI7990 also allows for flexible scaling with deep capacity layers, for when customers require economic expansion to cater to growing AI datasets.

"The era of AI and deep learning is driving spectacular innovation across the industries that DDN serves," said Alex Bouzari, founder and CEO of DDN. "Our goals are to help these organizations get more from their data with superior efficiency, to help drive fundamental change to markets and to improve lives."

"DDN's storage technologies are ideally suited for our deep-learning platform but what really sets DDN apart is its expertise in deploying an integrated solution, which dramatically reduced our time to deployment," said Jeff Hsu, intelligence and logistics manager, Standard Cognition. "DDN's knowledge extends well beyond storage. Its engineering and support teams have been true partners in our mission to revolutionize retail checkout through AI."

Availability

A3I solutions will be available directly from DDN and through authorized resellers early in calendar Q3.

Supporting Resources

More on DDN's A 3 I solutions

I solutions More on DDN at ISC

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

©2018 All rights reserved. DDN Storage, DDN, A3I, AI200, AI400 and AI7990 are trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005653/en/

Contacts:

DDN

Kurt Kuckein

Sr. Director of Marketing

kkuckein@ddn.com

or

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of DDN

Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398

Kathleen Sullivan, 303-439-9365

ddn@igniteconsultinginc.com