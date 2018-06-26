Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2018-06-26 / 08:51 *Media Release* *Successful Capital Increase of the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* *Zurich, 26. June 2018 - The Fund Manager Helvetica Property Investors has successfully completed the capital increase of the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund ("HSC"). The proceeds from the oversubscribed capital increase amounts to around CHF 102 million.* The capital increase, set in the period between 4. and 19. June 2018, attracted solid interest among investors and was oversubscribed. In addition to subscriptions from existing investors, new investors will also be served and included in the circle of investors. The capital increase was carried out on a best-effort basis as part of a subscription offer in Switzerland. During the subscription period, no official subscription rights trading took place. With a subscription ratio of two to one, 926,475 new shares were subscribed within the subscription period expiring on 19. June 2018 at an issue price of CHF 109.95 per share. As of this date, 2'779'425 traded shares will be in circulation. The shares are traded OTC. "_For me, the successful capital increase is further proof of the attractiveness of the commercial Swiss real estate market and the HSC fund. Thus, now we can continue the growth strategy and concentrate on the further development of the HSC fund with its listing by mid-2019 at the latest. The inflow of new equity forms the ideal basis for this_" says Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner The new shares will be paid and issued on 26. June 2018. The equity proceeds will be used for the further expansion of the high-quality real estate portfolio in Switzerland. Due to the existing real estate pipeline, the equity proceeds will be invested in due course. _"As in the past, we focus on acquiring high-quality and stable properties with dividend potential in good locations. This will enable us to ensure that the performance continues and that we can continue to deliver attractive and stable returns in the future,"_ comments Frederic Königsegg, CIO, Head Investment Management. Financial statements relevant to the Capital Increase are available on the website of the fund manager www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] or www.swissfunddata.ch [2] *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com Marcel Hug CFO, Head Corporate Services Phone + 41 43 544 70 84 E-Mail mh@helveticaproperty.com All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. / / / / / / *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KPWUAAPWIC [3] Document title: Media Release - Successful Capital Increase of the HSC Fund Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG Key word(s): Real estate End of Corporate News 698637 2018-06-26 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=213ad5750194aee16a7109422e93d682&application_id=698637&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=62e309910103b91e4e07fa1da35b941e&application_id=698637&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bec18b7a488bfe145f4ab9b1d5917bda&application_id=698637&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2018 02:51 ET (06:51 GMT)