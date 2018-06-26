Strengthening of Groupe PSA's light commercial vehicle product offensive as part of the Push to Pass plan's Core Model Strategy

Next step in the upgrade of the light commercial vehicle line-up, following the renewal of compact vans in 2016

New generation of the PEUGEOT PARTNERCITROËN BERLINGO and OPEL/VAUXHALL COMBO

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG)intends to consolidate its leading market share of more than 30% on the European B-LCV market, by launching a new generation of the PEUGEOT PARTNER, CITROËN BERLINGO and OPEL/VAUXHALL COMBO.

These vehicles, resulting from a joint programmewere developed using the cutting edge EMP2 platformThe Peugeot Citroën models will be produced at the Mangualde (Portugal) and Vigo (Spain) plants, and for the first time, the Spanish plant will also produce an Opel/Vauxhall vehicle.

To support the sales ambitions set for the new range, a third team in Mangualde (225 new hires) and a fourth in Vigo (900 new hires) were set up, becoming operational in April and June, respectively. These two plants in the Iberian Industrial Division, which meet Groupe PSA's highest standards in terms of performance, have made profound changes to accommodate the new PEUGEOT PARTNER, CITROËN BERLINGO VAN and OPEL/VAUXHALL COMBO.

These latest models offer customers exciting new features specially designed for everyday or occasional use and provide even greater safety (e.g., driving and manoeuvring assistance systems), comfort (e.g. adjustable lumbar support, acoustic treatment) and convenience (including deeper cabin, increased payload, longer load space, and worksite pack).

To cover all the needs of business users, Groupe PSA now offers a wide range of body styles with various combinations of payload (650 to 1,000 kilogrammes), length (4.40 and 4.75 metres), number of seats (2, 3 and 5) and features such as a load-through hatch, roof flap, brighter lighting in the load zone, and 220V outlets.

The vehicles will be sold in some 100 countries, with first orders taken in Europe in September.

Philippe Narbeburu, Senior Vice-President, Light Commercial Vehicles,said: "This new generation of vans marks a new phase in our range renewal process. Our modern line-up features efficient vehicles designed to meet our customers' demanding needs and provide a better customer experience. We hope to consolidate our leadership in Europe and continue to export our knowledge and skills to other continents."

Additional information 3 rd generation of the Peugeot Partner and Citroën Berlingo

5 th generation of the Opel Combo

Groupe PSA dominates the highly competitive van segment, with a European market share of more than 30% in 2017

Popular vehicles: the Peugeot Partner was the best-selling van in Europe in 2017 with close to 78,000 sales, followed by the Citroën Berlingo with nearly 73,000 sales

In 2017, Groupe PSA sold 658,000 light commercial vehicles (and passenger car versions) worldwide, an increase of 16% year on year

With more than 20% market share in 2017, Groupe PSA is the overall leader in light commercial vehicles sales in Europe.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA& @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005674/en/

Contacts:

Groupe PSA

Media:

Clarisse Grignard, +33 6 65 39 28 49

clarisse.grignard@mpsa.com