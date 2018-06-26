Nokian Tyres Drives Triathletes in the World's First Midnight Ironman Event

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Next weekend, Nokian Tyres will drive hundreds of triathletes to excellent results in the sold-out Nokian Tyres IRONMAN 70.3 Finlandrace in the city of Lahti. Many company employees and partners will participate in the race, including Nokian Tyres' President & CEO Hille Korhonen and the company's brand ambassador, two-time F1 champion Mika Häkkinen.

Watch the video: Nokian Tyres presents - Ironwoman

For the first time, this globally very popular event will take place in Finland and at night. As the Nokian Tyres IRONMAN 70.3 Finland race starts in the afternoon, the triathletes will cross the finish line in the late evening twilight. The beautiful location adds to the uniqueness of the event. The clean, picturesque Finnish nature and the midnight sun make for an unforgettable experience for both triathletes and spectators alike.

For Nokian Tyres, the event's main partner and title sponsor, triathlon is much more than a demanding competition. The sport fits naturally with the company's values that promote mobility and an active lifestyle.

"Triathlon is a sport that matches our company culture very well. It requires tenacity and endurance. For us, triathlon means engaging and goal-oriented efforts, taking care of your well-being and putting your physical and mental capacity to the test. Determination and belief in your abilities drive individuals as well as the company forward," says Hille Korhonen, President & CEO of Nokian Tyres.

Hakkapeliitta Triathlon has kept Nokian Tyres' people on the move for more than 20 years

Nokian Tyres is already familiar with triathlon as a sport as the company's own Hakkapeliitta Triathlon event has inspired the personnel to move for more than 20 years. Contributing to employee well-being has far-reaching effects.

"Our international Hakkapeliitta Triathlon helps our personnel stay active and take care of themselves. Healthy, committed and competent personnel lay the foundation for a company's success," Korhonen says.

Ironwoman leads by example

Nokian Tyres' President & CEO Hille Korhonen is also an active athlete herself. What Korhonen particularly loves in triathlon is the sense of community, which has even encouraged her to complete a full Ironman race.

"Physical exercise is exciting, and all sports offer opportunities for continuous improvement. For example, I started freestyle swimming without any prior experience. Being able to finally swim in open water felt amazing," Korhonen explains.

Experienced motorsport professional encourages safe mobility

One of the participants in the Ironman event is Nokian Tyres' brand ambassador, world champion Mika Häkkinen. The auto racing professional will participate as part of Nokian Tyres' "Turvassa Tiellä" team, raising awareness of safe mobility and particularly the importance of tyres' condition. The Finnish motorsport organisation AKK's "Turvassa Tiellä" road safety campaign promotes safe mobility in schools and events. It is part of the global FIA Action for Road Safety campaign.

Nokian Tyres will bring its new SnapSkan service to the event. SnapSkan improves road safety by allowing event spectators to check the condition of their tyres quickly and easily on the spot.

Nokian Tyres IRONMAN 70.3 Finland will take place in Lahti, Finland on 30 June 2018. 1,800 competitors representing 41 different nationalities will participate. Some 10,000-20,000 people are expected to visit the event area.

Watch a live broadcast of the Nokian Tyres IRONMAN 70.3 event on 30 June 2018 at www.ironman.com.

Photos and logos:www.nokiantyres.com/ironman2018

