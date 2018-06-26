

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Eutelsat Communications S.A. (EUTLF.PK) stated that it does not intend to make an offer for Inmarsat. On 25 June 2018, Eutelsat announced, at the request of the UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, that it was considering a possible offer for Inmarsat, without any certainty that an offer would be made.



Eutelsat reserves the right to announce an offer or possible offer for Inmarsat or take any other action which would otherwise be restricted under Rule 2.8 of the Code within six months from the date of the announcement under certain circumstances.



