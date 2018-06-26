Sanlam Multi Management International (SMMI), part of Sanlam Investments, has chosen the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to consolidate and streamline its investment management processes. The Multi Manager business will use the cloud-based solution for portfolio management.

Sanlam's multi-manager team will have a centralised view for model comparison, with enhanced workflows for greater efficiency, oversight and scalability. Combining data from custodial and Linked Investments Service Provider (LISP) sources will enable integrated portfolio construction capabilities.

"Bringing our investment management processes onto one platform gives our multi-manager team a single interface to construct portfolios and models, complete their pre-compliance checks and send models to custodians and LISPs for execution," said Paul Wilson, Chief Investment Officer of the Sanlam Multi Manager business. "Having better portfolio management tools will improve our front office productivity and investment decision support."

"Consolidating investment and data systems onto a centralised platform improves data quality, eliminates integration points and reduces overall risk," said Gavin Lavelle, Managing Director EMEA, Charles River. "SaaS deployment ensures predictable costs as firms grow, and gives front office users access to the latest software capabilities in a scalable solution."

About Sanlam Multi Management International

Sanlam Multi Management International (SMMI) researches, identifies, blends and manages portfolios that give investors access to the best investment managers with the aim of achieving the best possible return at the appropriate level of risk. We design and blend unique portfolios for clients, based on a deep understanding of their investment aims and a fundamental insight into how they perceive risk. By developing a mutual understanding of their investment aim and philosophy, we are able to assist them to achieve their investment goals in the long run.

About Charles River

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform from portfolio decision support and risk management through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated risk and compliance throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

