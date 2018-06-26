The AI Expo Europe is set to arrive at the RAI, Amsterdam this week (27-28th June) and with it you can expect to find the most cutting-edge start-ups and innovators across the AI IoT ecosystem located within the innovation incubator zone here.

AI IoT start-ups to arrive in the RAI, Amsterdam in two days time. (Photo: Business Wire)

Find out what to expect from the innovative start-ups below as they demo their products amongst 300+ exhibitors across AI, IoT and Blockchain in front of a large tech savvy audience of over 8,000 attendees. Attendees can register for a free expo pass to gain access to the co-located exhibition and the open AI, IoT Blockchain conference tracks or for those that are interested in networking and attending the various paid AI, IoT and Blockchain conference tracks, then register for a Gold or Ultimate pass.

Across the AI Ecosystem attendees can expect to hear from:

1. Aiir Innovations an Amsterdam based start-up who accelerate the visual inspection of aircraft engines by automatically analysing video footage from inside the engine. Find them at booth 181 and hear Miriam Huijser, Co-Founder Chief Research Officer talk within the AI Technologies track on Day 2 (28th June) at 11:30. Take a look at what they do on Youtube.

2. Mindtrace - use the newest advancements in machine learning and computer vision to track eye movements, facial expressions and the heart rate of the audience watching ads. Their technology turns a simple webcam into a mind reader. Find them at booth 84 to see the neuroscience technology in action. Read more about their case studies here.

3. Sightcorp - an AI spin-off from the University of Amsterdam specializing in face analysis software through computer vision and deep learning. Sightcorp can analyse faces in image, videos, and in real-life environments. Find them at booth 431 and hear Roberto Valenti, CTO co-founder talk within the AI Technologies track on Day 2 (28th June) at 15:50.

4. GoDataDriven an innovative start-up who applies data innovation to ensure businesses stay in front of the wave. GoDataDriven focus on transforming organisations into data-driven enterprises across a range of sectors from online retail to financial services, public to telco. Find them at booth 92 and hear Oliver Becher, Senior Representative talk within the Data Analytics for AI IoT on Day 1 (27th June) at 17:00.

5. 3DUniversum (3DU) is developing 3D breakthrough technology based on cutting-edge academic research. 3DU provides low-cost software solutions for real-time 3D mobile scanning, visualization, modification and analysis. The software is suitable for different platforms (IOS and Android). The innovative technology built in 3DU allows users to scan, view and interact with 3D world around us such as objects (furniture), humans (faces, feet, bodies), and environments (rooms, houses). 3DU has developed 3D core technology with key players and rolled out various products in different markets (real estate, healthcare and retail). Find them at booth 428.

6. Media Distillery aim to help to help people discover relevant video content faster with an ultimate user experience. They do this by analysing video and extracting next-generation metadata. Metadata that was previously only visible to humans. Media Distillery provides a unique AI platform to understand what's inside video. Their Deep Content Understanding platform provides metadata in real-time and at an unparalleled scale. Find them at booth 503.

7. Clockworks- a young, Rotterdam based, start-up that automates visual inspections using computer vision and deep learning. 'If you can see it, we can teach a computer to see it too!' being their motto, they use their expertise to develop state-of-the-art solutions that transform raw image data into valuable applications in order to make business processes faster, more efficient and cheaper. Find them at booth 283.

8. BrainCreators - aim to help organisations leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence for businesses, while actively transferring knowledge, truly demonstrating the value of AI technology. Find them at booth 505 and hear Maarten Stol, Principal Scientific Adviser talk within the AI Technologies track on Day 2 (28th June) at 11:15.

9. Serket - AI for Livestock Health Management, to solve the animal health and food safety concerns such as overuse of antibiotics, expensive hardware solutions and high mortality rate. Find them within the start-up zone

10. Ticketless - claim to be the first virtual assistants in Customer Success that is completely out of the box. Their SaaS solution works together with customer service agents (and managers) to improve performance in resolving customer issues. Ticketless creates a stronger Agent AI relationship that motivates Customer Service Expert Teams working closely together with their virtual assistant to take the actions necessary to train the AI so that the AI, in turn, can provide increasing value to the agent. They do not only show agents where they can improve, but how to use their AI to help them go above and beyond their targets. Find them within the start-up zone

11. Zazu-develops an artificially intelligent personal assistant that schedules meetings for you. It's no application or plug-in. Simply CC emma@zazu.ai into your email thread, as you would do with a human personal assistant. From there, everything will be handled for you. The team are based in Amsterdam and are driven by a large passion for artificial intelligence. Zazu is a spin-off of the University of Amsterdam and is currently enrolled in the incubation program of ACE Incubator. In addition, they are backed by the Dutch Venture Mentoring Service program of MIT, O3NL. Find them within the start-up zone

12. Botsquad combines the richness of traditional forms with the convenience of chat, converging human interaction with automation and AI, transcending chatbots into Conversational Apps. Find them within the start-up zone

13. Blockhearts Blockhearts are a VR solution where users have their own avatars playing in virtual conference environment. AI driven bots are doing sales pitches on stage, walk from booth to booth, match making and meeting new clients. They even play music! Avatars can talk about blockchain, big data, fintech and when you are on the spotlight they can talk about you! Find them within the start-up zone

14. Amberscript - is building a SaaS software that enables users to automatically transform audio into text using AI speech recognition. Find them within the start-up zone

15. Effect AI is an Amsterdam-based project that are working on a decentralized network for Artificial Intelligence and AI related services on the NEO blockchain. Effect.AI's main objective is to build a platform that will stimulate AI development and the creation of various AI services. The platform will be more democratic, accessible and easy to use than what is currently available. A beta of the project's first phase, the Effect Force (Decentralized Mechanical Turk), is set for launch in the second quarter of 2018. Find them within the start-up zone

16. 904 Labs A.I. for Search is a Software-as-a-Service search engine built on A.I. that transforms e-shops' current search engines into self-learning revenue machines. The latest innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence allow them to optimize search results for both site visitors and the e-shop's business at the same time. Improve customer satisfaction and revenue in one go, without any maintenance! Find them within the start-up zone

Across the IoT Ecosystem attendees can expect to hear from:

1. Sodaq-create scalable solutions to connect things outdoors, harnessing the power of the sun to deploy their solutions. They want to create a smarter environment, that can make sense of what's going on and enable customers to make better decisions. Find them at booth 437.

2. Innovation in Motion whose mission it is to re-invent the everyday. They believe that they can do so by creating smart home products that add value for people, every single day of their lives. And they are focusing on some of the most traditional markets out there. Find them at booth 432.

3. Porter -is a smart keyless system that allows a user to open a door or even a locked mailbox with their smartphone. Companies can now easily distribute keys and revoke them, plus they gain valuable data into how their doors are being used. Find them at booth 498.

4. IoTifyis an early stage SaaS start-up offering cloud-based development tools to accelerate time to market for building full stack IoT solutions. Using the power of virtualized hardware, network and databases, their product enables developers and enterprises across the globe to build scalable, reliable and secure IoT systems faster than ever before. Find them at booth 435.

The conference and exhibition will explore the impact of Artificial Intelligence and IoT across a wide selection of industries including: finance, insurance, healthcare, energy, utilities, government, public sector, marketing, advertising, retail, travel, sports, human resources, recruitment and many more. View the full agenda here.

Paid attendees can explore the co-located exhibition hall, the VIP networking delegate area, have access to the networking app, the networking party (June 27th from 6.00- 12pm), The Blocks Blockchain awards (June 27th from 6.00- 8pm), recordings presentations post event and lots of live keynotes, panels and case studies across the entire AI ecosystem. Ultimate pass holders can even gain access to the whole IoT and Blockchain ecosystem in addition. Free passes are also available.

