CRU: Lead Far From Finished in Vehicle Electrification Story

LONDON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the big topics in the metals arena is the path of vehicle electrification around the world as governments look for ways to reduce vehicle emissions as part of a broader aim to lower pollution levels.

Global vehicle population growth to continue, but powertrain to undergo major change.

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle demand to peak in mid-2020s, with fuller Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and full Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) taking up the reins.

Vehicle electrification and automotive battery story almost invariably overlooks the dominant current role of lead-acid batteries.

It is not just a case of new automotive lead-acid batteries as the replacement of failed units will continue to grow well beyond any decline on the OE side.

Lead-acid batteries also enjoy a big presence in many non-automotive (industrial) applications.

Still plenty of room for lead-acid battery dominated lead demand to grow into the next decade.

Having risen through most of the last century, the world's vehicle population has continued on an upward path and CRU expects growth to continue until the mid-2030s. However, the structure of the global vehicle market will undergo major change in the intervening years, with a more diverse range of 'new energy' vehicles (NEVs) required. By the mid-2020s, both fuller HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and full BEVs (Battery-power Electric Vehicles) could begin to take a notably larger global OEM vehicle market share away from more conventional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles.

Almost all of the analytical and media focus is on the rise of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) to provide the greater power needs for these NEVs. Of course this will require higher supplies of the raw materials used to make LIBs, resulting in bullish demand and price outlooks for lithium, cobalt and nickel. CRU's new service, Battery Metals Market Outlook (BMMO), provides much more detailed analysis on the above points.

Read the full story: https://www.crugroup.com/knowledge-and-insights/insights/2018/lead-far-from-finished-in-vehicle-electrification-story/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 260 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.