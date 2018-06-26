NIIT Technologies Ranked Number One in 'Business Understanding' by Clients in the 2018 UK IT Outsourcing Study

LONDON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NIIT Technologies Limited (NSE: NIITTECH), a leading global IT solutions organization, has been rankednumberone for 'Business Understanding' and shared 3rd position with another provider for 'General Satisfaction' by UK clients surveyed in the 2018 UK IT Outsourcing Study conducted by Whitelane Research and PA Consulting Group .

The Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for 'Business Understanding' reflects the depth of knowledge and experience that the service provider has demonstrated for its clients' industry, business and its business processes. NIIT Technologies tops in the KPI with a score of 88%, which is whopping 19% higher than the industry average and 7% higher than the next provider. NIIT Technologies is also at least 5% above market average for all the 8 other KPIs surveyed.

Jeff Loos, Head Sourcing Research Europe, Whitelane Research,said,"IT service providers in the UK have shown a phenomenal commitment towards delivering the best-in-class services and keeping their customers satisfied. NIIT Technologies has ranked highly in business understanding, proactivity, service quality, cost competitiveness and innovation. With its deep business understanding in select industries and high client satisfaction scores, the company is seen as a trusted service provider."

Commenting on the recognition, Gautam Samanta, EVP and Global Head of BFS, NIIT Technologies,stated, "It's an honour to be ranked number one for understanding customer's business which is a strong testament of our deep domain knowledge and customer centricity. We are continuously working towards driving business Transformation for our customers in the UK, through intersection of our industry domain capabilities with emerging technologies including digital, data and automation, among others."

The study which is a part of Whitelane's annual extensive IT outsourcing studies highlights sourcing trends and rankings of key IT service providers based on KPIs. These KPIs are divided into four categories namely Service delivery, Relationship, Commercial and Transformation. The independent study research surveyed over 240 participants of the top IT spending organisations in the United Kingdom that have evaluated over 760 unique IT outsourcing relationships. This resulted in the evaluation and ranking of 31 service providers based on the opinion of their clients.

About Whitelane Research

An independent organisation uniquely focused on and dedicated to (out) sourcing research and events.

IT Outsourcing Research Studies: Extensive IT outsourcing studies in different countries based on the opinion of CIOs of the largest IT spending organisations on their outsourcing plans and service providers.

End-User/Service Provider Events: The objective of our events is to exchange ideas between end-users and service providers about different outsourcing themes and how to achieve better (win-win) sourcing relationships.

Best Practices Groups for End-Users: A forum exclusively for corporate executives who use sourcing as a significant part of their business strategies, allowing them to confidentially share ideas and information about their sourcing relationships.

For more information please visit www.whitelane.com .

About PA Consulting

An independent firm of over 2,600 people, we operate globally from offices across the Americas, Europe, the Nordics, the Gulf and Asia Pacific.

We are experts in consumer and manufacturing, defence and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences, and transport, travel and logistics.

Our deep industry knowledge together with skills in management consulting, technology and innovation allows us to challenge conventional thinking and deliver exceptional results that have a lasting impact on businesses, governments and communities worldwide.

Our clients choose us because we don't just believe in making a difference. We believe in making the difference.

www.paconsulting.com .

About NIIT Technologies

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization servicing customers across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. Differentiated on the strength of its industry expertise, NIIT Technologies services clients in travel and transportation, banking and financial services, insurance, manufacturing and media verticals, offering a range of services including Application Development and Maintenance, Infrastructure Management, and Business Process Management. Focused on Digital Services, the Company is helping businesses design agile, scalable and digital operating models.

NIIT Technologies adheres to major global benchmarks and standards of quality and Information Security.

For further information, please visit www.niit-tech.com .

