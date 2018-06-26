The 20 MW facility will sell power to Madagascar's state-owned utility, Jirama under a long-term PPA. Construction on the plant started in late 2016.The President of Madagascar, Hery Rajaonarimampianina has commissioned a 20 MW solar power plant built by French developer, Green Yellow in Ambohipihaonana, in the district of Ambatolampy, in the Vakinankaratra Region, situated in the Central Highlands of the country. Construction on the project began at the end of 2016. The €25 million facility is set to deliver power to local utility, Jirama under a long-term PPA. The project was originally expected ...

