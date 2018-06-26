The decision was taken by the incoming Ontario premier, Doug Ford. The US$70 million scheme had been conceived to support residential and commercial solar-plus-storage solutions installed under net metering.Since last week, visitors to the website, GreenOn - the official site for Ontario's renewable energy and energy efficiency program - have been confronted with the short, but very clear, message: "The following programs are closed:". The announcement affects all of the program's schemes, including the $70 million Solar Rebates Program, which was launched by the Ontarian government in early ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...