Aviation Week Network's ap&m Europe Generated Sales and New Business Relationships

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global audience of commercial aviation aftermarket decision makers met in London May 29-31 for Aviation Week Network's (http://www.aviationweek.com/) ap&m Europe, the leading airline purchasing & maintenance event held since 2003.

Approximately 4,000 aviation professionals from 54 countries gathered for three days of formal and informal networking. The event featured 210 solution providers showcasing their aftermarket products and services. Meet the Buyers, a unique networking platform, resulted in more than 1,200 face-to-face meetings between procurement and purchasing executives from airlines, lessors, OEMS and MROs and suppliers.

"The conference and exhibition resulted in new customer acquisitions, sales and new business relationships," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. "We've received tremendous response from attendees and exhibitors who reported on the valuable networking experiences." The ap&m event featured a VIP Welcome Reception, with entertainment sponsored by AAR, and the Summit, led by senior decision makers from top airlines, OEMs, MROs and industry organizations. "The summit was a very well-run event with a good varied list of topics and very well educated team of panelists to keep the day interesting," said Jim Berryman, Aerospace & Defence Director, Bollore Logistics. Bolloré Logistics (http://www.bollore-logistics.com/) served as the Platinum Sponsor with Aerfin (http://www.aerfin.com/), Bombardier MRO (http://www.mro.aero.bombardier.com/), Fokker (http://www.gkn.com/) and TP Aerospace (http://www.tpaerospace.com/) serving as Gold Sponsors. The Silver Sponsor was Embraer (http://www.embraer.com/) and Bronze sponsors were AAR (http://www.aarcorp.com/), Heico (http://www.heico.com/), Orolia (http://www.orolia.com/), Satair (http://www.satair.com/), and Werner Aero Services (http://www.werneraero.com/). The summit and exhibition is supported by Aviation Suppliers Association (http://www.aviationsuppliers.org/) and British Aviation Group (http://www.britishaviationgroup.co.uk/). The next edition will be held at the Messe Frankfurt, Germany on June 4-6, 2019 and the floorplan is already 60% sold. More information can be found at apmexpo.com ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK (http://www.aviationweek.com/) ABOUT INFORMA (http://www.informa.com/) Elizabeth Kelley Grace

