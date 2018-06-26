Expands the reach of the Group's integrated drug discovery and development services in the US

Concept Life Sciences (Concept), the integrated drug discovery, development and analytical services company, today announced it has appointed John Vu as Business Development Director for the West Coast, to further expand the group's presence in and support for the US market.

John has over 15 years' experience in both business development and project management within the contract research industry, specialising in drug discovery and pre-clinical development, with an in-depth understanding of all phases. He has extensive experience in positioning integrated services across an interdepartmental matrix, both in the US and Europe.

John joins Concept from Eurofins, where he was Director of Business Development, responsible for sales of in-vitro and in-vivo pharmacological services for the preclinical research market. Prior to Eurofins, he was Executive Director of Commercial Operations at Sertagen, where he gained strong knowledge in GMP, GLP and GDP regulations. John has also previously held senior Business Development roles with Marken, Wuxi Apptec and Evotec.

Philip Payne, Chief Commercial Officer, Concept Life Sciences, said: "John's strong business development and project management skills, and broad network of contacts, will be a great asset to Concept as we continue to progress with developing our international presence. John's appointment leads on from the success David Halverson has generated in expanding our US client base."

