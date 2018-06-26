At the request of Ranplan Group AB, 559152-5315, Ranplan Group AB's shares will be traded on First North as from June 28, 2018. The company has 19,717,514 shares as per today's date. Short name: RPLAN -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,117,812 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011178201 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 156879 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559152-5315 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 (0)8-528 00 399.